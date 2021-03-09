﻿
Tosyali becomes first exporter of billet from Algeria

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 15:03:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Algerian steel producer Tosyali Algerie has announced that it has started exports of 31,550 mt of steel billet manufactured in Algeria, the first time billets are being exported from Algeria.

The billets produced at the Bethioua complex are intended for Tosyali’s own asset in Turkey. The company also plans to export billet to other markets if the market situation is advantageous. The first and second cargoes of 8,700 mt and 7,850 mt of billet respectively have already been shipped to Turkey. The final part will total 15,000 mt and will be shipped at the end of March this year.    

Algerian Qatari Steel, the second largest steel producer in Algeria, also plans to export billet, but no deal has been concluded yet, as SteelOrbis has learned. The company has also launched its direct reduced iron plant.


