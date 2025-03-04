 |  Login 
Tosyalı Algerie exports plates to Italy

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 13:36:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, Algeria-based subsidiary of Turkish company Tosyalı Holding, is expanding its presence in the global market with its exports. The company has exported 30,000 mt of steel plates worth $16 million to Italy, according to media reports.

The loading at the port of Arzew of the plates, which were produced at the flat steel plant in Bethioua, Oran, was completed on Saturday, March 1. The shipment to Italy is the third shipment of the year, following a total of 54,000 mt shipped to Spain and Turkey, and is part of a plan to export $200 million worth of steel plates by the end of the first quarter.

The company has also signed export contracts with Tunisia and South Africa, and plans to expand into other European countries, the US and Latin America.


