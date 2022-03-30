Thyssenkrupp orders digital system for new slab storage yard

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 16:00:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will develop and implement a digital system for slab storage and management at Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel’s Duisburg plant.

Installation will take place in two phases. In the first phase, four cranes and crane runways will be commissioned by the end of 2022/beginning of 2023. In the second phase, the entire slab-storage yard including two holding furnaces will be commissioned by mid-2023.

The fully automatic slab-storage yard package will ensure intelligent logistical control with real-time synchronization for approximately 1.7 million mt of slabs per year, some of which will come directly from a new continuous caster in the new hot strip mill No. 4, or from new walking-beam furnaces.