﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thyssenkrupp orders digital system for new slab storage yard

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 16:00:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will develop and implement a digital system for slab storage and management at Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel’s Duisburg plant.

Installation will take place in two phases. In the first phase, four cranes and crane runways will be commissioned by the end of 2022/beginning of 2023. In the second phase, the entire slab-storage yard including two holding furnaces will be commissioned by mid-2023.

The fully automatic slab-storage yard package will ensure intelligent logistical control with real-time synchronization for approximately 1.7 million mt of slabs per year, some of which will come directly from a new continuous caster in the new hot strip mill No. 4, or from new walking-beam furnaces.


Tags: slab semis Germany European Union steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

04 Mar

New slab slitting line comes into operation at HKM site in Duisburg
23 Jul

ThyssenKrupp revamps continuous caster at Duisburg-Beeckerwerth works
15 Oct

ThyssenKrupp to improve slab quality at Duisburg-Beeckerwerth
05 Oct

POSCO considers purchasing ThyssenKrupp’s Americas assets
10 Jul

SMS Siemag to modernize slab caster at ThyssenKrupp’s Duisburg-Beeckerwerth plant
27 Jun

ThyssenKrupp to examine strategic options for Steel Americas plants
16 May

ThyssenKrupp could sell US and Brazil-based steel mills
15 Feb

ThyssenKrupp remains committed to operations in Brazil and the US
23 Jan

ThyssenKrupp makes clear they are not planning to back out of the Americas
16 Dec

Siemens to upgrade ThyssenKrupp’s casting-rolling mill at Duisburg-Bruckhausen