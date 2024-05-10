Thyssenkrupp Materials Services expands further in North America via new steel service center in Texas

Friday, 10 May 2024 14:02:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, a subsidiary of German steel producer Thyssenkrupp, has announced that it opened a new steel service center in Sinton, Texas, a total investment of €30 million ($32 million). It stated that the key objective of the new service center is to support the materials and supply chain management needs of manufacturing companies across multiple markets in the region and in neighboring Mexico, which previously relied on materials with long transportation routes due to their geographic location. According to the press release, ThyssenKrupp’s customers, primarily in the automotive, HVAC, and construction markets, will have beneficial access to the materials and can thus secure competitive advantages. Due to its geographic location, the Sinton site is an important strategic addition to the three existing steel service centers in Richburg, South Carolina; Woodstock, Alabama; and Detroit, Michigan. The company has invested more than €100 million in steel service centers in the US in the past two years.

"North America is an important growth market for us, which is why we are continuously expanding our position as a strategic partner to the automotive industry. With our new steel service center, we are ensuring the flexible and reliable supply of high-quality materials to existing and new customers,” said Martin Stillger, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, at the opening of the site.

The investment also includes new state-of-the-art slitting and cut-to-length lines. The mill has the capability to produce advanced high-strength steel and other grades that are rarely found in the US. In line with the company’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions, the steel service center uses wind and solar power as well as electric forklifts.