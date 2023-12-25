Thyssenkrupp Materials divests Spanish subsidiary

Monday, 25 December 2023 12:13:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Materials Services has announced that it has sold its Spanish subsidiary Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Lamincer S.A.U. to Arania S.A.U, a part of Spain-based steel processor Grupo Arania. The transaction has been completed, though neither party has disclosed the financial details.

Having a processing capacity of about 40,000 mt per year, Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Lamincer specializes in carbon cold-rolled strip, structural steel and micro-alloyed materials. With the acquisition, the company will increase its strength and grow in line with Arania’s strategy.

“With the successful sale of Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Lamincer, we have taken a further step in sharpening our profile. We are delighted to have found a buyer in Arania who can offer the site promising prospects,” Thyssenkrupp Materials Services CEO Martin Stillger stated.