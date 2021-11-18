Thailand issues final AD duty on tin-coated plate from China, Taiwan, S. Korea and EU

Thursday, 18 November 2021 15:00:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thailand’s Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced final antidumping duty (AD) on tin-coated steel plates imported from China, Taiwan, South Korea and the EU, for a period of five years.

The final antidumping duties on the given products are at the ranges of 2.45-17.46 percent for China, 4.28-20.45 percent for Taiwan, 8.71-22.67 percent for South Korea and 5.82 percent for the EU. Chinese companies GDH Zhongyue Tinplate Industry, GDH Zhongyue Posco Tinplate, Handan Jintai Packing Material and Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel, and South Korean company KG Dongbu Steel will not be levied an antidumping duty.

The products in question are classified under the HS codes 7210.12.90.021, 7210.12.90.022, 7210.12.90.023, 7210.12.90.024, 7210.12.90.025, 7210.12.90.026, 7210.12.90.029, 7210.12.90.031, 7210.12.90.032, 7210.12.90.033, 7210.12.90.034, 7210.12.90.035, 7210.12.90.036, 7210.12.90.039, and 7210.12.90.090.