Ternium will increase scrap usage at Rio de Janeiro plant

Friday, 03 June 2022 22:22:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin American steelmaker Ternium will invest an estimated $20 million to increase the utilization of scrap by 80 percent in steel production at its CSA plant, located in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro.

Next week, the plant will receive the first of three scrap containers produced by Emalto Mechanical Industries, located in Ipatinga, state of Minas Gerais.

The arrival of the equipment is the first stage in the expansion and modernization of the plant’s existing scrap yard, with conclusion expected for September 2023.

According to Marcelo Chara, CEO of Ternium in Brazil, the utilization of scrap reduces the consumption of iron ore, improving the efficiency of the process and reducing CO2 emissions. The company expects to have a 20 percent reduction of the carbon intensity per ton of steel produced until 2030.

Ternium CSA is Latin America’s largest steel plant, with a 5.0 million mt slab yearly production capacity.


