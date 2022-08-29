﻿
Tata Steel signs MoU with Punjab government to construct EAF-based longs mill

Monday, August 29
       

India’s Tata Steel has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of the northern state of Punjab to build a 750,000 mt per year capacity long products steel mill through the scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) route, a company statement said on Monday, August 29.

The EAF-based steel plant will produce construction grade steel rebar under its branded rebar ‘Tata Tiscon’, which will enable Tata Steel to further augment its market presence in the construction segment, the statement said.

“Punjab is an ideal location for our electric arc furnace given its proximity to the market and scrap-generating auto hub. Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower resource consumption and lower carbon emissions, which reinforces our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations,” Tata Steel CEO T. V. Narendran said.

In August last year, Tata Steel commissioned its first steel recycling facility of 500,000 mt per year capacity at Rohtak in the northern state of Haryana and the first such state-of-the-art scrap processing facility in the country. 


