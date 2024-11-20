 |  Login 
Tata Steel ferroalloys division first in India to publish environmental protection declaration

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 16:56:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has become the first in India’s ferrochrome industry to publish an environmental product declaration (EPD) for ferrochrome, underscoring its commitment to sustainability, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 20.

The EPD, a Type III eco-label, offers detailed insights based on a comprehensive lifecycle assessment (LCA) in compliance with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards. This certification evaluates environmental impacts from raw material extraction to production, ensuring a rigorous and transparent review, the company said.

Ferrochrome, a key input in stainless steel production, is widely used across industries. By publishing the EPD, Tata Steel aims to help its customers make informed decisions and support green building projects, where such certifications are increasingly required for sustainability credits, it said.

The EPD is registered in the International EPD System, making it publicly accessible, and aligns with Tata Steel’s broader sustainability strategy to offer eco-labelled products, including GreenPro and EPD certifications, across its portfolio, the company said.


