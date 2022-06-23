Tata Steel aims to produce CO2-neutral steel at UK and Netherlands mills by 2050

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:22:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India-based steel producer Tata Steel is working on a plan for transition to low carbon technologies for its steel mills in UK and the Netherlands, a company official said on Thursday, June 23.

Both Tata Steel UK and Tata Steel Netherlands have been developing detailed plans to transition to low CO2 technologies in line with the goal to produce CO2-neutral steel in Europe by 2050, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran said in the statement.

“In Tata Steel Netherlands, we plan to gradually phase out our blast furnaces and coal over the next 10 years replacing them with a combination of direct reduction iron (DRI)-based technology based on hydrogen and electric furnaces,” the statement said.

Tata Steel Netherlands has a steelmaking capacity of 7 million mt per year.