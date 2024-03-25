﻿
Tata International launches another scrap yard, this time in Greece

Monday, 25 March 2024 16:49:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Mumbai-headquartered Tata International has started operating a scrap yard in Greece, the first short sea scrap export location of the company. SteelOrbis has learned that Tata has entered into a long-term agreement with a port in Greece to export scrap. Greece-based Vida Metal’s shredding facility will work exclusively for Tata to supply Turkey.

SteelOrbis has learned that Tata will focus on shredded scrap, instead of HMS grades from Greece, with the port in question being in Thessaloniki. For starters, the company aims to export one cargo per month, targeting a total of 50,000-60,000 mt of shredded scrap per year.

As SteelOrbis reported on March 18, Tata International will also start exporting scrap from a new hub in Lithuania. According to market sources, the Lithuanian operation is expected to collect scrap mainly from the Baltic countries and Scandinavia. The initial target is to ship at least one cargo per month.

Currently, the company has scrap bases in the UK, the Netherlands, Lithuania and now in Greece.


