Tajikistan lays foundation for first iron ore enrichment plant since independence

Tajikistan’s government has announced that the foundation of the iron ore enrichment plant of Tajik Metallurgical Plant CJSC in the Bobojon Ghafurov district has been laid. This will be the first ore enrichment plant in the country since independence and will increase the country’s production capacity and exports.

The plant, which will be built in two phases, will be equipped with modern technologies for the extraction and processing of iron ore and other associated minerals. The first phase is projected to be completed by 2027 and the second by 2031. The plant is expected to have an annual capacity of 2.5 million mt, which will produce 1.1 million mt of concentrate with an iron content of 62-65 percent.

When the first stage is commissioned, 1,200 permanent jobs will be created, while upon completion of the project the plant will employ more than 2,000 people.