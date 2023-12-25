﻿
English
Taiwan’s scrap imports up 19.3 percent in January-November

Monday, 25 December 2023 13:40:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap rose by 19.3 percent year on year to 3.2 million mt in the January-October period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first eleven months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.2 million mt to this destination in the given period, up by 11.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 889,524 mt in the given period, up 64.1 percent year on year.

In November alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 269,268 mt, increasing by 14.7 percent year on year and decreasing by 16.4 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Taiwan Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

