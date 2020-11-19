﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports up 12.91 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 19 November 2020 10:33:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap increased by 12.91 percent year on year to 3.18 million mt in the January-October period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first ten months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.35 million mt of scrap to this destination in the given period, falling by 0.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled one million mt in the given period, up 114.15 percent year on year.

In October alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 251,371 mt, increasing by 7.98 percent year on year and down 1.3 percent from September.


