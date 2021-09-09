﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 21.3 percent in January-August

Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:43:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 21.3 percent year on year to 2,105,060 mt in the January-August period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first eight months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 864,983 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 23.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 444,077 mt in the given period, down 50.1 percent year on year.

In August alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 244,117 mt, decreasing by 36.7 percent year on year and up 1.3 percent from July.


