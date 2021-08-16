Taiwan’s scrap imports down 18.7 percent in January-July

Monday, 16 August 2021 14:28:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 18.7 percent year on year to 1,860,916 mt in the January-July period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first seven months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 769,779 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 20.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 405,986 mt in the given period, down 48.1 percent year on year.

In July alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 240,881 mt, decreasing by 30.7 percent year on year and up 2.6 percent from June.