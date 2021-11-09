Taiwan’s scrap imports down 18.3 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:37:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 18.3 percent year on year to 2,597,175 mt in the January-October period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first 10 months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.07 million mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 20.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 524,019 mt in the given period, down 47.7 percent year on year.

In October alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 259,792 mt, increasing by 3.3 percent year on year and up 11.7 percent from September.