﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 16.5 percent in H1

Thursday, 08 July 2021 11:26:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 16.5 percent year on year to 1,619,842 mt in the January-June period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first six months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 658,089 mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 19.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 388,194 mt in the given period, down 42.9 percent year on year.

In June alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 234,818 mt, decreasing by 32.9 percent year on year and down 24.2 percent from May.


