Taiwan’s CSC cuts emissions by 6.86 percent since 2018

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that it has achieved a 6.86 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2018, marking another step in its long-standing decarbonization program. The company has also received an award from the ministry of economic affairs for the 15th year in a row, highlighting its consistent progress in reducing industrial emissions.

In 2024, CSC submitted 173 carbon-reduction projects, ranging from digitalized energy systems to furnace-optimization programs. According to the Taiwan Green Productivity Foundation, these projects collectively reduced emissions by 102,000 mt of carbon dioxide-equivalent.

Cumulative emissions reductions and 2018-2024 performance

Between 2018 and 2024, CSC implemented 1,281 carbon-reduction measures, delivering a cumulative annual reduction of 1.5157 million mt of carbon dioxide-equivalent. The reductions achieved in 2024 alone represent a 6.86 percent decrease compared with 2018, reflecting sustained progress across multiple production units.

Among CSC’s 2024 initiatives, the introduction of an intelligent furnace temperature control system at the small steel billet plant generated the most significant single-project impact. The system reduced emissions by approximately 3,889 mt of carbon dioxide-equivalent per year.

The improvements also generated annual cost savings of around NTD 29 million ($925,666).

CSC’s path toward Taiwan’s 2050 carbon-neutrality target

CSC stated that it is accelerating work across multiple fronts to support Taiwan’s 2050 carbon-neutrality goal. The company continues to explore low-carbon ironmaking routes, while expanding the use of AI, IoT and digital control technologies to enhance process efficiency.