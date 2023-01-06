﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan bans certain stainless steel plate exports to Russia and Belarus

Friday, 06 January 2023 13:26:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced that it has expanded its sanctions against Russia and Belarus, effective immediately, to prevent the two countries from using Taiwanese products for military purposes.

The ministry has incorporated stainless steel plate in 304 and 316 grades, along with 50 items that are primarily related to nuclear energy substances, miscellaneous goods and materials, chemicals, and machine tools, into the items barred from being exported to the two countries. 

The move by the MOEA to expand sanctions against Russia and Belarus is in line with restrictions imposed by like-minded countries such as the US, the EU, Japan and the UK.


Tags: Stainless Plate Flats Stainless products  Taiwan Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 1

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 52

29 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 48

01 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 47

24 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46

17 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 44

03 Nov | Flats and Slab