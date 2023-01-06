Taiwan bans certain stainless steel plate exports to Russia and Belarus

Friday, 06 January 2023 13:26:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced that it has expanded its sanctions against Russia and Belarus, effective immediately, to prevent the two countries from using Taiwanese products for military purposes.

The ministry has incorporated stainless steel plate in 304 and 316 grades, along with 50 items that are primarily related to nuclear energy substances, miscellaneous goods and materials, chemicals, and machine tools, into the items barred from being exported to the two countries.

The move by the MOEA to expand sanctions against Russia and Belarus is in line with restrictions imposed by like-minded countries such as the US, the EU, Japan and the UK.