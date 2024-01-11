﻿
English
Swiss Steel to supply carbon-reduced steel to German metal processing company

Thursday, 11 January 2024 12:12:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Switzerland-based steelmaker Swiss Steel Group has announced that it will supply carbon-reduced steel called Green Steel Climate+, which is manufactured exclusively with electricity from renewable sources, to German metal processing company Schwäbische Formdrehteile (SFB Group) from January this year. Carbon-reduced steel will contribute to SFB’s target to reduce its environmental footprint.

The companies have also initiated in-depth cooperation on a project in the hydraulics sector. The focus of project is the so-called Xtreme Performance Technology from Swiss Steel Group, which enables the thermomechanical rolling of almost any conventionally produced standard steel.

Swiss Steel’s product portfolio is up to 83 percent lower in emissions than the industry average thanks to the efficient use of steel scrap and the targeted use of low-CO2 electricity.


Tags: Switzerland Europe Steelmaking 

