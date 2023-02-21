Swiss Steel Group divests several distribution companies

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 10:07:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Switzerland-based steelmaker Swiss Steel Group has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of several distribution companies to France-based distributor Jacquet Metals.

The transaction encompasses entities in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that generated a total net revenue of €158 million and an EBITDA of €12 million in 2022 by selling mostly non-Swiss Steel Group products.

This divesture is an important step for Swiss Steel Group on its strategic pathway focusing on a global distribution network that promotes and sells own mill products.