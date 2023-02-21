﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Swiss Steel Group divests several distribution companies

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 10:07:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Switzerland-based steelmaker Swiss Steel Group has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of several distribution companies to France-based distributor Jacquet Metals.

The transaction encompasses entities in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that generated a total net revenue of €158 million and an EBITDA of €12 million in 2022 by selling mostly non-Swiss Steel Group products.

This divesture is an important step for Swiss Steel Group on its strategic pathway focusing on a global distribution network that promotes and sells own mill products.


Tags: Switzerland Europe M&A 

Similar articles

Xstrata recommends Glencore merger, shareholders disappointed in deal terms

02 Oct | Steel News

Glencore increases Xstrata takeover offer

07 Sep | Steel News

Xstrata and Glencore agree on $90 billion merger

07 Feb | Steel News

Switzerland-based ABB to purchase Thomas & Betts for US$3.9 billion

01 Feb | Steel News

Xstrata Coal to acquire coal deposit from Cline Mining

07 Oct | Steel News

Xstrata exercises call option over Zanaga iron ore project in Congo

10 Feb | Steel News

Ferrexpo to acquire waterway transportation company Helogistics for €28.5 million

15 Dec | Steel News

Xstrata Zinc terminates acquisition offer for Noranda Income Fund

02 Sep | Steel News

Xstrata to acquire West Africa-focused iron ore company

24 Aug | Steel News

Xstrata Zinc and Noranda Income Fund sign non-binding acquisition agreement

02 Aug | Steel News