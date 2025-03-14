Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.7% in early March

On March 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.22 million mt, up 190,000 mt or 1.7 percent compared to February 28, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 10, domestic inventories of HRC and medium steel plate decreased by 0.8 percent and 2.6 percent, while inventories of CRC, wire rod and rebar increased by 10.5 percent, 4.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, all compared to February 28.