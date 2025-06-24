 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.3% in mid-June, 2025

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 09:30:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On June 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.76 million mt, down 100,000 mt or 1.3 percent compared to June 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of June 20, domestic inventories of wire rod and rebar decreased by 4.5 percent and 4.0 percent, while inventories of HRC, CRC and medium steel plate rose by 0.6 percent, 0.8 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, all compared to June 10.


