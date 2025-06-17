Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.0% in early June

On June 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.86 million mt, down 80,000 mt or 1.0 percent compared to May 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of June 10, domestic inventories of wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.5 percent and 5.8 percent, while inventories of HRC, CRC and medium steel plate rose by 3.5 percent, 0.8 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively, all compared to May 31.