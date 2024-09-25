Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 8.1% in mid-Sept

On September 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.12 million mt, down 720,000 mt or 8.1 percent compared to September 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of September 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate and rebar decreased by 3.3 percent, 4.9 percent, 2.6 percent and 17 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of wire rod remained stable, all compared to September 10.