Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.8% in early August

On August 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 10.21 million mt, down 190,000 mt or 1.8 percent compared to July 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 10, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar declined by 2.9 percent, 3.0 percent, 3.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of medium steel plate rose by 0.8 percent, all compared to July 31.