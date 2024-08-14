 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stocks...

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.8% in early August

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 09:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On August 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 10.21 million mt, down 190,000 mt or 1.8 percent compared to July 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 10, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar declined by 2.9 percent, 3.0 percent, 3.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of medium steel plate rose by 0.8 percent, all compared to July 31.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down slightly

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 14, 2024

14 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.9 percent in early August

14 Aug | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices still fall sharply

13 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 13, 2024

13 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel billet market fails to find bottom, prices approach psychological thresholds

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices still falling for now, but output cuts more obvious

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 12, 2024

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 33, 2024

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials