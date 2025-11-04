 |  Login 
SteelAsia temporarily suspends scrap recycling plant

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 17:48:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Philippines-based steel producer SteelAsia Manufacturing Corporation has announced that it has voluntarily suspended operations at its Calaca scrap-recycling plant after the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) ordered the company to assume custody of 23 containers of zinc dust allegedly exported by Zannwann International Trading Corp. The company stated that since it had no connection to the shipment in question, it was not responsible for destroying the materials, but that it had nevertheless suspended operations to ensure transparency and allow for thorough inspections. The containers, initially rejected by Indonesia in late September, were returned to Zannwann, yet PNRI identified SteelAsia as the source.

Core points

  • SteelAsia asserted that the dust did not originate from its operations: it manufactures reinforced steel bars, not zinc-dust by-products for export.
  • It confirmed that it lacks any technical capability or licensing for handling radioactive waste.
  • All its scrap-metal inputs are subject to radiation testing, and none have ever tested positive. Its radiation monitoring equipment is calibrated under PNRI oversight.
  • The company stressed that being wrongfully implicated puts its Calaca industrial zone at risk of economic disruption and job losses, and deters investment.

Suspension of operations at Calaca scrap-recycling plant and implications

Although SteelAsia has suspended operations at its Calaca scrap-recycling plant, the company rejected any contamination. The company described the PNRI order as “illegal, baseless and unscientific,” warning of a potential widespread impact on industries and employment in the Calaca zone.

Should the custody order be enforced, SteelAsia warned of immediate consequences: halt of its leading scrap-recycling facility, investment chill in the Philippines’ steel sector, and downstream construction-industry disruptions. 


