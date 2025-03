The Philippines-based steel producer SteelAsia Manufacturing Corporation has announced that it has commissioned its first rooftop photovoltaic system implemented in cooperation with TotalEnergies ENEOS, having completed the installation.

Consisting of over 3,200 solar panels and installed at SteelAsia’s Meycauayan plant in Bulacan, the photovoltaic system will generate about 2,700 MWh of renewable energy per year, contributing to the decarbonization efforts of the company.