 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Steel...

Steel consumption in 2024 “better-than-expected” in Chile

Friday, 21 February 2025 05:06:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The apparent consumption of steel products in Chile has reached 2.371 million mt in 2024, 0.7 percent less than in 2023, according to the country’s steel institute, ICHA.

The institute added that, despite the decline, it is a better-than-expected result, as during the first half of 2024, there was a 6.7 decline from the same period in 2023, leading to a forecast of a 7 percent decline for the total of the year.

In 2024, the Chilean consumption of long steel products increased by 5.5 percent to 1.097 million mt, while the consumption of flat steel products declined by 4.9 percent to 1.249 million mt.

Reflecting the stoppage of steel production by Siderurgica Huachipato last year, in 2024 imports represented 75 percent of the country’s steel consumption, the highest ratio over the last ten years.

ICHA added that China alone supplied 65 percent of the total steel imported by Chile in 2024.

For 2025, ICHA forecasts an apparent steel consumption increasing from 2024 by 4.0 percent.


Tags: Chile South America Consumption 

Similar articles

Apparent consumption of steel products declines in Chile during the first half of 2024

13 Sep | Steel News

Apparent steel consumption in Chile declined in 2022

19 Apr | Steel News

2022 steel consumption in most Latin American countries declines year-over-year

15 Nov | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage almost stable in January-June

04 Sep | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage stable in January-May

03 Aug | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage up seven percent in Jan-Apr

29 Jun | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage up seven in Q1

26 May | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage stable in Jan-Feb

28 Apr | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage down 12 percent in Jan-Sept

28 Nov | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage down 12 percent in January-August

27 Oct | Steel News