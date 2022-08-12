﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stanmore to acquire remaining 20 percent share in Queensland coal venture

Friday, 12 August 2022 15:38:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

On August 12, Australia's Stanmore Resources announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dampier Coal, has signed a share sale agreement with Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co to acquire the remaining 20 percent interest in Stanmore SMC Pty Ltd for $380 million.

The deal has come following the company's agreement to buy BHP Group's 80 percent stake in the venture for $1.35 billion. The transaction in question will allow Stanmore Resources to consolidate its position as a leading metallurgical coal miner in the Bowen Basin, the company stated. “Having 100 percent control of South Walker Creek and Poitrel, as well as Wards Well and other projects, allows Stanmore to maximise value amongst our assets in the region,” CEO Marcelo Mato said. The company expects to fund the transaction through internal sources to meet its ongoing cash needs without issuing new debt or raising capital. The completion of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.


Tags: Australia Oceania Mining M&A 

Similar articles

Alien Metals to start production at Hancock iron ore project in 2023, acquires Vivash Gorge iron ore project

03 Jun | Steel News

Australian billionaire lodges takeover bid for Atlas Iron

18 Jun | Steel News

Fortescue acquires 15 percent stake in Atlas Iron

07 Jun | Steel News

South32 to acquire 50 percent stake in Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project

04 Jun | Steel News

BHP JV to sell hard coking coal mine to Japan-based Sojitz

30 May | Steel News

Mineral Resources to acquire Atlas Iron

09 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto exits coal business with sale of Queensland mines

30 Mar | Steel News

Peabody to retain Metropolitan after South32 terminates purchase contract

19 Apr | Steel News

Fortescue acquires BC Iron’s 75 percent interest in the Nullagine JV

10 Oct | Steel News

BC Iron offers to acquire Iron Ore Holdings

11 Aug | Steel News