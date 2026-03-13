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SMS Group to supply rebar line to Indonesia’s PT Bahagia Steel

Friday, 13 March 2026 14:30:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to German plantmaker SMS Group, Indonesian long steel producer PT Bahagia Steel has placed its first order with the company for a twin-strand high-speed delivery rebar production line. The plantmaker stated that the new line will be installed at Bahagia Steel’s Kampung Wringinanom facility in Surabaya, with completion scheduled for the end of 2026.

Greenfield rebar line aimed at construction demand

According to SMS Group, Bahagia Steel has invested in a greenfield rebar line to improve production efficiency and meet increasing demand for high-quality construction steel in Indonesia. The demand growth is linked to expanding construction and infrastructure projects across the country.

SMS Group noted that the new production line will be capable of manufacturing rebars with diameters ranging from 5.2 mm to 32 mm, operating at maximum rolling speeds of up to 45 meters per second. The plantmaker stated that this capability is expected to enhance Bahagia Steel’s competitiveness while supporting domestic infrastructure development.


Tags: Rebar Longs Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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