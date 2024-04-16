Singapore’s Meranti Green Steel to comply with BSI

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:26:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Singapore-based steelmaker Meranti Green Steel (MGS) has announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding with the British Standards Institution (BSI) in order to ensure that its new green steel business in the Asia-Pacific region is in line with the latest international standards for sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Within the scope of the agreement, MGS will benefit from BSI’s expertise to measure, monitor and report its carbon footprint, in accordance with globally recognized standards. Apart from that, BSI will provide comprehensive training and capacity building programs to boost the sustainability capabilities of the Singaporean company. Also, MGS aims to be fully compliant with BSI standards and to obtain relevant certifications, which will reinforce its commitment to sustainability and will allow the company to take another step to become a leader in green steel production.

“The industry is still in the early stages of transitioning iron and steel making processes to lower emissions and achieve more sustainable production. During that transition, it will be important to establish and follow objective standards and to have outcome-based systems. We are committed to our new green steel business complying with the latest, internationally recognized environmental and emission norms. Our work with and support by BSI will allow us to develop our production processes and digital systems accordingly from an early stage,” Dr. Sebastian Langendorf, CEO of Meranti Green Steel, stated.