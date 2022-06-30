﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Simec investing $300 million to expand production at Brazilian longs mill

Thursday, 30 June 2022 18:19:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican steel producer Simec announced investments of $300 million to expand the production capacity of its Pinda plant, located in the city of Pindamonhangaba, in the state of Sao Paulo.

The Pinda plant produces long steel products and the investment will double production capacity from the current 500,000 mt per year to 1.0 million mt per year, with the new capacity commencing in June 2024.

The investment consists of a new electric arc furnace and a new rolling mill, to be produced in China with German technology. The additional capacity will cover rebar and wire rod.

In Brazil, Simec is the third largest producer of long steel products, after ArcelorMittal and Gerdau, having two other plants, located in Cariacica, in the state of Espirito Santo, and Itauna, in the state of Minas Gerais, both in the Brazilian southeastern region.

Considering an ongoing expansion at the Cariacica plant, Simec will have a 1.7 million mt of rolling capacity when the expansion of the Pinda plant is concluded.


Tags: Longs Brazil South America Investments 

Similar articles

US domestic wire rod market expects further price downticks

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices fluctuate within a limited range, uptrend not sustainable

30 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish rebar spot prices trend up

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill hikes its wire rod price

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills hike longs export prices amid livelier demand, cautious optimism in scrap

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Effect and effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russian steel sector, Part 2

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas increases its rebar prices

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

UK extends steel safeguard measures, suspends measure on Ukrainian imports

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-May

30 Jun | Steel News

US domestic rebar prices quietly slide again

29 Jun | Longs and Billet