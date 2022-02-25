Shell inks carbon trading agreement with Baosteel

Friday, 25 February 2022 14:29:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

International oil major Shell Group and Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron and Steel Co. (Baosteel) renewed their green steel procurement framework agreement on February 24, while inking an agreement on carbon trading.

Meanwhile, the first Shell electric vehicle charging facilities have been launched at the Shanghai plant of Baosteel. Shell China said Baosteel would continue to supply Shell with steel, as well as green steel which would help Shell reduce carbon emissions. At the same time, Shell will supply Baosteel with low-carbon emission energy products, services and solutions, which will help it achieve its energy transformation and net zero emission goal.