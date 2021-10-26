﻿
English
Shanxi Coking’s net profit up 98.9 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 13:52:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shanxi Province-based major Chinese coking plant Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. has announced that its operating revenue and net profit in the January-September period this year amounted to RMB 8.182 billion ($1.3 billion) and RMB 1.846 billion ($0.29 billion), up 63.22 percent and 98.9 percent, year on year, respectively.

The company said the sharp rise in coke prices contributed to the rise in its net profit in the given period. However, power supply limitations will likely exert a negative impact on the company’s performance during the remainder of the current year.


