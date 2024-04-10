Shanghai to foster overall competitiveness in Yangtze River Delta

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:00:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The leading team of Shanghai municipality for promoting the integrated development of Yangtze River Delta held an enlarged meeting on April 9, requesting all relevant parties to strengthen the cross-regional synergy of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, focusing on basic research, joint technological research, and other innovative institutions and mechanisms, according to local Chinese financial media.

The objective is also to build high-end industrial clusters in the three leading industries - integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, new energy vehicles and other fields - to enhance overall competitiveness in Yangtze River Delta.

The scale of the three leading industries in Shanghai amounts to RMB 1.6 trillion ($0.23 trillion), and they will lead the Yangtze River Delta to enhance its industrial scales.