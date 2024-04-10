﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shanghai to foster overall competitiveness in Yangtze River Delta

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:00:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The leading team of Shanghai municipality for promoting the integrated development of Yangtze River Delta held an enlarged meeting on April 9, requesting all relevant parties to strengthen the cross-regional synergy of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, focusing on basic research, joint technological research, and other innovative institutions and mechanisms, according to local Chinese financial media.

The objective is also to build high-end industrial clusters in the three leading industries - integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, new energy vehicles and other fields - to enhance overall competitiveness in Yangtze River Delta.

The scale of the three leading industries in Shanghai amounts to RMB 1.6 trillion ($0.23 trillion), and they will lead the Yangtze River Delta to enhance its industrial scales.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Fitch Ratings downgrades China’s outlook amid housing crisis and uncertainties

10 Apr | Steel News

Chinese stainless steel prices stable or slightly higher

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese scrap prices indicate small rises

10 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices indicate a rising trend

10 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China CRC offer prices move sideways but mood improves

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 10, 2024

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 15, 2024

10 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 15, 2024

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 15, 2024

10 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China speeds up renovation of urban villages

10 Apr | Steel News