 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Shandong...

Shandong Steel expects a return to profit for H1

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 17:31:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has said it expects to register a gross profit of RMB 293 million ($41 million) in the January-June period this year, compared to a gross loss of RMB 1.061 billion in the same period last year. At the same time, its net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company is expected to amount to RMB 12.71 million ($1.8 million), compared to the net loss of RMB 968 million recorded in the same period last year.

The main reason for the change from loss to profit is that the company’s production lines producing products which have advantages in the markets were working at full capacity in the first half of the current year, while the company accurately predicted the market trend, seized market opportunities and it reduced the cost of steel production by more than RMB 60/mt ($8.4/mt).


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly decrease slightly

09 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 28, 2025

09 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 28, 2025

09 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 28, 2025

09 Jul | Flats and Slab

Rizhao Iron & Steel Holding Group’s 3,000 m3 BF to be completed in Nov

09 Jul | Steel News

China's steel industry PPI down 10.3 percent in H1

09 Jul | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices stable or up slightly upward

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA urges strategic recognition and tax incentives for scrap

08 Jul | Steel News

Ex-China HRC offers move up, but exports quiet and optimism fading

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Longs and Billet