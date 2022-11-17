Serbia’s Metalfer Steel Mill to cut energy use with new scrap recycling plant

Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:55:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a scrap recycling plant to Serbia-based long steel producer Metalfer Steel Mill.

The new scrap recycling plant, which will process 260,000 mt annually, is scheduled to start operation by the end of 2023.

Adopting a scrap-recycling process will allow the company to become less dependent on the market, while it results in better operation of electric arc furnaces and consequent operating expense savings amid 15 percent less energy consumption. And less consumption means less carbon emissions.