Saudi SENAAT announces $92.9 million steel structure contract to Algeria

Saudi Arabia-based SENAAT has announced that its structural steel supplier subsidiary Zamil Structural Steel Co., operating in Egypt, has secured a SAR 348.65 million ($92.9 million) contract from Elegancia Steel W.L.L., a Qatar-based steel service provider.

Under the agreement, Zamil Structural Steel will be responsible for the design, manufacture, and supply of steel structures, as well as cladding works using insulating panels for the first phase of the Baladna farming project in Algeria, set to be one of the largest integrated agricultural projects in the world.

According to SENAAT, the contract reflects the group’s continued expansion across regional and international markets, with Zamil Structural Steel increasingly participating in large-scale industrial and agricultural projects beyond its domestic base.