Saudi Arabia and Oman close borders, cargo shipments excluded

Monday, 21 December 2020 17:33:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In response to the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK and European countries, Saudi Arabia and Oman have decided to close their borders for a period of one week, extendable, if necessary, by the local authorities.

Accordingly, the Saudi government has suspended all international flights and closed its land and sea borders to travelers effective December 20, while the Omani authorities have decided to take the similar measures effective December 21. The new restrictions do not apply to shipments of cargoes by aircraft, ships and trucks, SteelOrbis has learned.