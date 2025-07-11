Oman’s Jindal Shadeed signs steel bar contract with ArcelorMittal JV

Oman-based steelmaker Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC has announced a new two-year partnership with Saudi ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail, a joint venture between Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Saudi Public Investment Fund PIF.

Within the scope of the partnership, ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail will procure from Jindal Shadeed round steel bars worth $1 billion within two years, a vital input for the joint venture’s seamless tube operations.

Jindal Shadeed stated that the partnership underscores their commitment to drive sustainable industrial growth across the region.