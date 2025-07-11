 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Oman’s...

Oman’s Jindal Shadeed signs steel bar contract with ArcelorMittal JV

Friday, 11 July 2025 14:05:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Oman-based steelmaker Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC has announced a new two-year partnership with Saudi ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail, a joint venture between Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Saudi Public Investment Fund PIF.

Within the scope of the partnership, ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail will procure from Jindal Shadeed round steel bars worth $1 billion within two years, a vital input for the joint venture’s seamless tube operations.

Jindal Shadeed stated that the partnership underscores their commitment to drive sustainable industrial growth across the region.


Tags: S. Arabia Oman Middle East 

Similar articles

Sunil Kumar at IREPAS: GCC steel demand to reach 38 million mt by 2030

18 Sep | Steel News

GCC buyers continue to restock with Chinese HRC

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

GGC rebar mills still focus on high-volume export sales to Asia

27 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia billet still seen in GCC, prices workable mainly in S. Arabia

16 Nov | Longs and Billet

Rebar suppliers in GCC continue to struggle for orders

22 Jun | Longs and Billet

GCC to announce definitive safeguard measures against certain steel imports

10 May | Steel News

Saudi Arabia and Oman close borders, cargo shipments excluded

21 Dec | Steel News

UAE and Oman remain active in rebar offers to Saudi Arabia

03 Mar | Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabian and Iranian HRC offers to Omani market

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

Import hot rolled coil offers to Oman

20 Apr | Flats and Slab