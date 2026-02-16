Sarralle commissions 800-ton cold shear for steelmaker in Middle East

Spanish engineering company Sarralle has announced the successful commissioning and start of production of an 800-ton cold shear supplied to a leading steel producer in the Middle East.

Equipment designed for high-performance rebar cutting

Sarralle stated that the 800-ton cold shear has been specifically engineered for high-performance rebar cutting applications, covering diameters ranging from 16 mm to 50 mm.

The company indicated that the equipment is designed to ensure operational flexibility and reliability across a wide production range, supporting the producer’s industrial requirements.

Commissioning completed ahead of schedule

Sarralle stated that the commissioning milestone was achieved in record time, surpassing the initial schedule expectations defined at the beginning of the project.

The company emphasized that the outcome reflects its execution methodology, project planning approach, engineering accuracy and on-site coordination, as well as the collaboration between the teams involved in the installation and start-up process.