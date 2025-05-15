 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Sansteel...

Sansteel Minguang: New construction capex to decline after 2025

Thursday, 15 May 2025 09:46:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co., Ltd. has stated that the company's capacity replacement and ultra-low emission modifications are in the final stages of completion. Only the Quanzhou Minguang steelmaking and ancillary projects are currently under construction, with other replacement projects having been substantially completed and commissioned. As a result, its new construction capital expenditure will see significant declines after 2025.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Sansteel Minguang recorded a net profit of RMB 75.4811 million ($10.5 million) in the first three months this year, shifting from a net loss of RMB 105 million recorded in the same period of last year.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s social financing increases to RMB 16.34 trillion in Jan-Apr

15 May | Steel News

Ex-China HRC prices edge up amid firmer futures prices, trade remains subdued

14 May | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 14, 2025

14 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 0.2% in early May, stocks also up

14 May | Steel News

Primetals to supply continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer

14 May | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in early May

14 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 14, 2025 

14 May | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in early May

14 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.0% in early May

14 May | Steel News

China claims 69% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in April

14 May | Steel News