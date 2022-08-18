﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Samarco and Rogesa sign MoU to jointly develop decarbonization project in Europe

Thursday, 18 August 2022 12:32:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with German steelmaker Rogesa, a joint subsidiary of Dillinger and Saarstahl, for studies related to a decarbonization project in Europe.

The companies will also explore a technical and commercial partnership for the supply of high quality iron ore pellets (direct reduction).

Rogesa produces with two blast furnaces and supplies the steel plants of Dillinger and Saarstahl with hot metal. The companies are currently working on a project to build a direct reduction module in Dillingen, Germany. This is an important project that targets steel production with greater efficiency in terms of carbon emissions.

According to the statement, both Brazil and Germany have carbon emission reduction targets and strategic partnerships like this will be necessary to achieve these goals.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s Adani Group to construct iron ore value-added complex in Odisha

12 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Steelmakers research new technologies for lower-grade iron ore use in DRI processes

10 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases after sharp decline last week

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo sees lower sales revenues in H1 amid lower volumes and higher freight rates

04 Aug | Steel News

Price declines slightly for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

19 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices decline sharply

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Price declines again for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials