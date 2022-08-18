Samarco and Rogesa sign MoU to jointly develop decarbonization project in Europe

Thursday, 18 August 2022 12:32:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with German steelmaker Rogesa, a joint subsidiary of Dillinger and Saarstahl, for studies related to a decarbonization project in Europe.

The companies will also explore a technical and commercial partnership for the supply of high quality iron ore pellets (direct reduction).

Rogesa produces with two blast furnaces and supplies the steel plants of Dillinger and Saarstahl with hot metal. The companies are currently working on a project to build a direct reduction module in Dillingen, Germany. This is an important project that targets steel production with greater efficiency in terms of carbon emissions.

According to the statement, both Brazil and Germany have carbon emission reduction targets and strategic partnerships like this will be necessary to achieve these goals.