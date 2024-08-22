 |  Login 
Salzgitter to provide thick sheets for energy infrastructure projects

Thursday, 22 August 2024 12:05:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has partnered with Austria-based Buma Engineering & Anlagenbau GmbH to construct a new hot straightening machine at its steel plate mill Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech GmbH.

Accordingly, the investment will allow the company to access new markets by producing thick steel sheets for energy infrastructure projects such as offshore foundation structures. The hot straightening machine will be commissioned in the summer of 2026.

Moreover, Salzgitter stated that, thanks to the recent optimization in sheet logistics, steel sheets up to 24 meters long will be available for the construction of wind towers from this summer. Also, the company has already received its first order for a project from a well-known wind tower manufacturer.


