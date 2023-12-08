Sale of Kazakhstan-based ArcelorMittal Temirtau completed

Friday, 08 December 2023 13:42:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has completed the sale of its Kazakhstan-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Temirtau to the Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, a state-controlled direct investment fund.

ArcelorMittal and the government of Kazakhstan had been in discussion for some months to agree on a sustainable path forward for ArcelorMittal Temirtau following a fire which occurred in August this year at the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine.

On closing the transaction, ArcelorMittal has received a consideration of $286 million and a further $250 million as repayment of outstanding intra-group dues.

ArcelorMittal owns 15 iron ore and coal mines in Kazakhstan.