SAIL supplies all special steel to build Indian Navy’s anti-submarine corvette

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 13:52:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied the entire quantity of special steel required for building India Navy’s INS Androth, an anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft (ASW-SWC) corvette, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 7.

Apart from supplying the entire volume of special steel to make INS Androth which has been commissioned, SAIL is also supplying special steel to build INS Arnala, another ASW-SWC under construction at government-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).

SAIL supplied the full quantity of special grade steel, including HR sheets from its mills at Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela, the company said.


