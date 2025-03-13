S. Korea’s POSCO starts repair works at FINEX furnace No. 3 after fire

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has started repair works at its FINEX furnace No. 3, which had been shut down due to a fire since November last year, according to local media reports. The repair works, which are expected to continue until September, will include replacing equipment.

Unlike a typical blast furnace, the FINEX furnace produces molten iron using powdered raw materials without the sintering and coke processes. The FINEX furnace No. 3 has an annual molten iron production capacity of two million mt.