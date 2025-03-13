 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Korea’s POSCO starts repair works at FINEX furnace No. 3 after fire

Thursday, 13 March 2025 13:46:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has started repair works at its FINEX furnace No. 3, which had been shut down due to a fire since November last year, according to local media reports. The repair works, which are expected to continue until September, will include replacing equipment.

Unlike a typical blast furnace, the FINEX furnace produces molten iron using powdered raw materials without the sintering and coke processes. The FINEX furnace No. 3 has an annual molten iron production capacity of two million mt.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

Similar articles

South Korea’s SeAH Besteel shares bids for Japanese shredded scrap

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

POSCO’s net profit and sales revenue fall in 2024 due to slow global demand

05 Feb | Steel News

POSCO orders new electromagnetic stirrer from Danieli

03 Jan | Steel News

South Korea’s POSCO continue bidding for Japanese scrap

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea’s POSCO sees another fire at Pohang plant, faces strike amid salary issues

29 Nov | Steel News

South Korea’s POSCO cuts its bids for Japanese scrap by $4/mt

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea’s POSCO shuts down its wire rod mill at Pohang after 45 years

20 Nov | Steel News

South Korea’s POSCO keeps its bids for Japanese scrap stable for fourth week

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea’s POSCO halts production at Pohang due to fire

12 Nov | Steel News

South Korea’s POSCO keeps its bids for Japanese scrap unchanged

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials