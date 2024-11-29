S. Korea’s POSCO sees another fire at Pohang plant, faces strike amid salary issues

Following the fire which broke out at South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co.’s (POSCO) Pohang plant on November 10, the company experienced another fire on November 24, according to media reports.

The company had halted production at the plant following the fire on November 10, as SteelOrbis previously reported . Although the plant was restored and was scheduled to resume operations, the second fire has disrupted these plans. These consecutive fires have raised concerns both within the company and the local community.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the second fire, the company’s labor union voted to take collective action as POSCO has refused to accept the union’s request for an 8.3 percent hike in the base wage and the provision of bonuses equivalent to 300 percent of each employee’s monthly base wage. This vote puts the company at risk of facing the first strike in its 56-year history.